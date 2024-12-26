Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Trump Russia, Donald Trump, Sergey Lavrov
Edit post

Trump administration should make first move to 'restore dialogue,' Lavrov says

by Dmytro Basmat December 27, 2024 12:28 AM 2 min read
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stands during a press conference on the sidelines of the 31st Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial summit in Ta'Qali, Malta, on December 5, 2024. (Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is willing to improve relations with the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, if the United States makes the "first move" in restarting dialogue, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Dec. 26.

"If the signals that are coming from the new team in Washington to restore the dialogue that Washington interrupted after the start of a special military operation (Russia’s term for its war against Ukraine), are serious, of course, we will respond to them," Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.

"But the Americans broke (off) the dialogue, so they should make the first move," Lavrov added.

Lavrov's comments come ahead of Trump's January inauguration, who has pledged to get the U.S. "out" of Russia's war and negotiate a quick peace deal.

Trump has nominated retired general Keith Kellogg as his special Ukrainian peace envoy, tasked with leading negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine before Trump's inauguration.

Lavrov's comments come alongside those of Russian President Vladimir Putin who, on Dec. 26, provided contradictory statements on bringing the war to an end in 2025, saying that Russia aims "to end the conflict," while also stating his hopes that Russia will "achieve success on the front line."

Following Putin's comments, Lavrov lambasted the possibility of a ceasefire, adding that "a truce is a path to nowhere."

"We need final legal agreements that will fix all the conditions for ensuring the security of the Russian Federation and, of course, the legitimate security interests of our neighbours," Lavrov added. Lavrov has regularly used distorted historical facts about NATO expansionism as the Kremlin's justification for Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Putin previously expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at any time to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. However, he reiterated Moscow’s unwavering demands for a peace agreement, including the rejection of any territorial concessions and a firm stance against Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Russia ‘not opposed’ to having Slovakia host peace talks, Putin says
Responding to questions from journalists, Putin said that Slovakian officials “would be happy to provide their own country as a platform for negotiations. We are not opposed, if it comes to that. Why not? Since Slovakia takes such a neutral position.”
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.