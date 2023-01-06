Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Politico: US to give Ukraine first Sea Sparrow anti-air missiles

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2023 12:58 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Among the weapons included in the latest $3.8 billion military aid package, the United States is providing Ukraine with radar-guided Sea Sparrow anti-air missiles for the first time, Politico reported.

Sea Sparrows can be launched from the sea or ground to intercept aircraft or cruise missiles. The U.S. and most allies use the ship-mounted version. However, Ukraine is expected to use the ground-launched version, currently only operated this way by Taiwan, according to Politico.

Two sources of the publication familiar with the matter said that the Ukrainian military had found a way to modify its Soviet-era BUK launchers to fire the Sea Sparrow.

Sea Sparrows are not the only new weapon the U.S. is to send to Ukraine as part of the recent massive military aid package. It could also include Bradley fighting vehicles for the first time, American officials confirmed on Jan. 5. Bradley is an armored carrier designed to transport troops to combat, which can also fire an anti-tank missile.

This military aid package is seen as unprecedented by its content: It provides Ukraine with new lethal and powerful weapons to defend itself from Russia’s aggression.

The European Union countries also vowed to scale up their contributions to Ukraine in a bid to help Ukraine achieve a breakthrough in the war.

On Jan. 4, France announced it would send Ukraine French-made AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles, sometimes referred to as light tanks.

Germany reportedly intends to provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles. Yet the Western countries have been reluctant to supply NATO tanks to Ukraine.

Ukraine's Christmas wish list: What is needed to end the war quickly
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.