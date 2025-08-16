Ukraine war latest: Trump, Putin arrive in Alaska for high-stakes summit on Ukraine peace

Key developments on Aug. 15:

Trump, Putin arrive in Alaska for high-stakes summit on Ukraine peace

Ukraine strikes Russian port used for Iranian arms shipments, military says

Ukrainian unit claims Pokrovsk cleared of Russian saboteurs

'Target hit' — Ukraine strikes oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast, command post in Donetsk Oblast, military says

Explosion at Russian gunpowder plant leaves 5 dead, more than 100 injured

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Alaska on Aug. 15 for a high-stakes summit, part of Washington's effort to negotiate a peace deal in Ukraine.

Air Force One landed at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, where the upcoming talks between the two leaders are set to take place. According to Russian state news agency TASS, Putin's plane has also arrived at the base.

Although Ukraine is on top of the agenda, President Volodymyr Zelensky has not been invited to the summit, sparking fears in Kyiv and Europe that Putin and Trump might strike a deal unfavorable to the war-torn country.

The two leaders are scheduled to begin their meeting at around 11. local time. The event will mark their first face-to-face talks of Trump's second term and their first meeting in six years, as well as Putin's first visit to U.S. soil in a decade.

The U.S. president is accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and other officials, Reuters reported, citing the White House.

Talking to journalists aboard the plane, Trump said that territorial swaps will be discussed in the talks, but he has "got to let Ukraine make that decision," adding he thinks "they'll make a proper decision."

The Russian delegation includes foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who has already arrived in Alaska while sporting a sweatshirt with the Russian inscription "USSR."

Just hours before the summit, Zelensky wrote that "it's time to end the war," expressing hope that the meeting would deliver "the real path to a lasting peace."

"I am expecting a report today from intelligence on the current intentions of the Russian side and its preparations for the meeting in Alaska," Zelensky said on Telegram.

"It is time to end the war, and Russia must take the necessary steps. We are counting on America. We are ready, as always, to work as productively as possible."

Trump has previously described the summit with Putin as a "feel-out" session to gauge Moscow's readiness for peace.

An unnamed U.S. official told CNN that "all options remain on the table" for the summit, adding that Trump could walk out if he feels Putin is not serious about reaching a deal.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, no documents are expected to be signed following the summit, and the two sides will later outline the scope of agreements that they will be able to achieve.

While the settlement of the war in Ukraine will be the central topic, economic cooperation and global security will also be discussed, Moscow said.

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine's presidential office, the country will judge the meeting on whether it produces a ceasefire, ensures that the next steps are agreed in coordination with Ukraine and Europe, and sends a clear message to other countries that supporting Russia will lead to isolation and the loss of access to global markets.

"No trading of territories, no special status for occupied areas. First, people stop dying, then politics begins," Podolyak wrote on Telegram.

The summit was preceded by a flurry of diplomacy in Kyiv, as Zelensky was in close contact with European allies. On Aug. 13, the Ukrainian president held a video call with Trump and European leaders, during which Trump pledged to make a ceasefire in Ukraine one of his priorities in talks with Putin.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has pledged to broker a swift peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow — efforts that quickly stalled as Russia repeatedly rejected a ceasefire and pushed maximalist demands during peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

Publicly, Putin has demanded a ban on Ukraine's NATO membership and a full Ukrainian withdrawal from partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, among other conditions.

Zelensky has rejected the possibility of recognizing the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territory and ceding additional land, calling for a ceasefire as the first step toward peace negotiations, a position supported by Kyiv's European allies

Ukraine strikes Russian port used for Iranian arms shipments, military says

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces on Aug. 14 struck the Russian port of Olya in Astrakhan Oblast, a region in southern Russia at the Caspian Sea coast, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

The attack targeted what Kyiv says is a key logistics hub for Iranian-made military supplies bound for Russia.

Iran has been a key ally to Moscow and provided the country with ballistic missiles and thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones for its war against Ukraine. Russia has also launched production of its own Shahed equivalents called Gerans.

The Olya port is used by Moscow to receive Shahed-type drone components and munitions from Iran, according to the military. Preliminary reports indicate that the vessel Port Olya 4, loaded with such cargo, was hit in the attack. The extent of the damage is reportedly still being assessed.

The port lies roughly 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

The strike is part of Ukraine's broader campaign to degrade Russia's ability to launch air attacks and sustain its war effort, the General Staff said.

Russian authorities reported attacks elsewhere in the country the same day, including an alleged deadly drone strike in Kursk on Aug. 14. Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein claimed a Ukrainian drone hit an apartment building on Soyuznaya Street, killing one person and injuring 12 others, including a 15-year-old.

The blast and fire allegedly damaged the top four floors of the building and shattered windows in neighboring houses and a school.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack. The Kyiv Independent cannot verify these claims.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 53 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions, including 13 over Kursk Oblast, 11 over Rostov Oblast, seven over Samara Oblast, six over Belgorod Oblast, five over Oryol Oblast, four each over the Bryansk and Voronezh oblasts, one over Saratov Oblast, one over Kalmykia, and one over the Azov Sea.

In Samara Oblast, an oil refinery in Syzran caught fire after a reported drone strike early on Aug. 15. Syzran hosts one of Rosneft's largest facilities, which supplies fuel to Russian forces in central and southern Russia, according to pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

Ukrainian unit claims Pokrovsk cleared of Russian saboteurs

Ukrainian troops have cleared Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast of Russian sabotage groups and individual saboteurs, the 7th Corps of Ukraine's Airborne Assault Forces reported on Aug. 15.

The corps claimed that Ukrainian units are operating inside the city, and civilians can move about, though travel within Pokrovsk remains heavily restricted. It is still possible to reach the city, the statement added.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

According to the battlefield monitoring group DeepState, Pokrovsk remains under Ukrainian control, but Russian forces are positioned just 3 to 5 kilometers (2-3 miles) away.

The announcement comes three weeks after DeepState and Ukrainian soldiers on the ground said Russian troops had entered Pokrovsk, a front-line city about 70 kilometers (43 miles) northwest of occupied Donetsk.

Since March, the city has been one of the most fiercely contested sectors of the front line, with Moscow concentrating its main offensive efforts there.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi described Pokrovsk on Aug. 2 as one of the "most difficult" areas of the front, where Russian forces are using "total infiltration" tactics to breach defenses.

Map tracking Russia's offensive near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, in summer 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

On Aug. 11, DeepState reported that Russian troops had advanced toward the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk highway, seizing positions in nearby settlements to support further offensives.

Dobropillia lies 94 kilometers (58 miles) northwest of Russian-occupied Donetsk, and about 22 kilometers (14 miles) north of the embattled city of Pokrovsk.

Ukraine's General Staff said on Aug. 12 that more than 110,000 Russian troops were concentrated in the Pokrovsk area, attempting to slip small infantry units between Ukrainian lines.

The military described the situation as "complex and dynamic," but said Ukrainian forces were taking "effective measures" to halt Russia's advance.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 15 that Russian forces are continuing to suffer heavy losses as they push for gains ahead of the Aug. 15 Alaska meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We understand this plan and are informing our partners about the real situation," Zelensky said.

'Target hit' — Ukraine strikes oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast, command post in Donetsk Oblast, military says

Ukrainian forces struck an oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast and other Russian targets in attacks overnight on Aug. 15, Ukraine's General Staff said.

The refinery is located in Syzran, the third largest city in Samara Oblast. Syzran lies about 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia.

Ukraine's General Staff said the facility is one of the largest in the Rosneft system, Russia's state-controlled oil giant and one of the world's largest publicly traded petroleum companies.

According to pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind, the refinery provides fuel to military units in central and southern Russia. Earlier, local Russian media reported that the strike had sparked a fire at the plant.

"The target was hit, with fire and explosions recorded," the military said. The strike was carried out by Special Operations Forces in coordination with other branches.

An oil refinery in Syzran, Samara Oblast, Russia on fire following a reported drone attack on the facility overnight on Aug. 15, 2025. (Screenshot/Crimean Wind/Telegram)

The Syzran plant produces a wide range of fuels, including aviation fuel, and helps supply the Russian Armed Forces, the General Staff reported.

The command post of Russia's 132nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade was also struck in Yenakiieve, on the Russian-occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, according to the statement. The consequences of the attack are being determined.

Kyiv regularly strikes military and industrial infrastructure deep within Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces struck a refinery in the Russian city of Volgograd overnight on Aug. 14, causing powerful fires at the facility.

Explosion at Russian gunpowder plant leaves 5 dead, more than 100 injured

An explosion on Aug. 15 destroyed a workshop at the Elastik gunpowder plant in Ryazan Oblast in Russia, killing at least five people and injuring at least 100, regional governor Pavel Malkov said on Aug. 15.

The blast occurred during the day and was followed by a fire that completely destroyed the gunpowder-producing facility.

"An emergency response headquarters has been set up, and all departments and emergency services are working," Malkov wrote on Telegram.

Russian officials have not named the cause of the explosion, but preliminary accounts reported by Russian media point to possible safety violations in the workshop.

Local Telegram channels reported that 10 of the 20 injured victims are in serious condition, while some people may still be trapped under debris.

The plant suffered a similar accident in October 2021, when an explosion at a workshop operated by private explosives manufacturer Razryad killed 17 people.

According to the independent Russian Telegram channel Astra, Razryad rents space from Elastik and produces industrial explosives, including from recycled munitions.

Note from the author:

