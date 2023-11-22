Ukraine unveils 'powerful drone' that can fly behind enemy lines, evade jamming

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has unveiled their latest drone technology capable of flying up to 35 kilometers behind enemy lines while resisting Russia's electronic jamming, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Nov. 20.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), dubbed "Backfire," will help Ukraine "hit Russian artillery, logistics hubs, enemy storage points, and command posts," Fedorov said.

The UAV, equipped with a power GPS antenna, "is almost impossible to jam," and virtually resistant to location and coordinate tracking, according to Federov.

Plans for mass production are underway, and the drone is set to join Ukraine's existing fleet of UAVs in combat after successfully completing over 50 missions in recent months.

Earlier this week, Ukraine revealed a parallel development aimed at achieving air superiority and advancing drone technology: a long-range attack drone, named the "Beaver," capable of flying up to 800 kilometers.

In the first eight months of 2023, the "Beaver" and other UAVs in Ukraine's arsenal have caused more than $900 million in damages to Russian forces, striking targets in Crimea and other parts of occupied Ukraine, as well as in Russia.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian drones have reportedly reached locations as far as Moscow and other areas hundreds of kilometers away from Ukraine's border.

While Moscow routinely attributes these attacks to Ukraine, Kyiv rarely takes direct responsibility for strikes on Russian soil.