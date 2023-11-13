ISW: Ukraine intensifies attacks on Russia's rear

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has been intensifying attacks against the Russian military, logistics, and other high-profile targets in rear areas in occupied Ukraine and Russia, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest assessment on Nov. 12.

At least three Russian officers were reportedly killed in Melitopol on Nov. 11 by an explosion orchestrated by local pro-Ukrainian resistance, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported.

A day earlier, the HUR said that an attack by Ukrainian surface drones sank two Russian high-speed landing crafts off the coast of occupied Crimea.

Other recently reported attacks included the killing of a Moscow-installed proxy official and former military commander, Mikhail Filiponenko, in occupied Luhansk on Nov. 8 or the rocket strike on occupied Skadovsk on Nov. 9 that allegedly eliminated several high-ranking Russian officers.

Ukraine has also been targeting Russian targets in occupied Crimea and the Black Sea region at least since the summer, leading to a "functional defeat" of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the U.K. Defense Ministry said.

The Washington Post reported on Oct. 23, citing undisclosed official sources, that Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and the HUR were allegedly behind dozens of assassinations against Russian targets since February 2022.

The high-profile figures allegedly eliminated by Ukrainian intelligence services included Russian Navy officer Stanislav Rzhytskyi in Krasnodar or Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg, among others, the Post's sources claimed.