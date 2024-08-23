Ukraine to resume energy exports this week, state grid operator says.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is planning to resume electricity exports to neighboring countries on Aug. 25, the state grid operator Ukrenergo said.

Russia carried out a massive campaign of aerial attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the spring, similar to the one launched during the fall and winter of 2022-23. The damage caused a serious energy deficit and necessitated rolling blackouts across the country.

Due to the heatwave in July, the energy consumption in Ukraine hit maximum levels, leading to significant energy shortages in the system and causing necessary scheduled blackouts, sometimes lasting up to 20 hours.

"Exports will take place only during periods of surplus, when solar power plants are actively operating. Electricity will not be exported from Ukraine during periods of maximum consumption, when there is not enough capacity in the power system," Ukrenergo said.

This move was prompted by the weather changes, a significant decrease in consumption and the repair of another power unit at one of the nuclear power plants.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said it had lost nearly 90% of its generating capacity due to the Russian attacks earlier this year. The company said it aims to recover 60-70% of its power generation capacity by October.