Ukraine to receive $600 million from World Bank under RISE Initiative

by Sonya Bandouil November 5, 2024 6:18 AM 2 min read
The World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC, on Sept. 27, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has signed agreements with the World Bank totaling nearly $600 million under the "Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Enterprise" (RISE) project, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Nov. 4.

The project is aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses, green initiatives, and digitalization, according to his post on Telegram.

Shmyhal announced that the project will run until 2027, with total funding expected to exceed $1 billion.

He thanked the World Bank and emphasized that RISE would help strengthen Ukraine’s economy, enabling businesses to adapt to current challenges.

“I am grateful to World Bank President Ajay Banga, Managing Director Anna Bjerde and Regional Country Director Bob Saum for their continued involvement and support to Ukraine in times of war,” Shmyhal wrote.

As the ongoing full-scale Russian invasion continues to put pressure on Ukraine's economy and business, the World Bank plays a crucial role in supporting the country's economic sector.

Since February 2022, Ukraine has received over $37 billion in budget support through World Bank partnerships.

The Peace in Ukraine project has been the primary tool of the World Bank in providing financial assistance for Ukraine from 2022 until today.

Over $25 billion has been raised via Peace in Ukraine, and a new deal will increase the amount to almost $30 billion, most of which was provided by the U.S., according to Ukraine's Finance Ministry.

Germany to provide $217 million in humanitarian winter aid for Ukraine
During a visit to Kyiv on Nov. 4, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that the country will provide 200 million euros ($217 million) in humanitarian winter aid, as Ukraine prepares for more Russian attacks against energy infrastructure.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat

Author: Sonya Bandouil
