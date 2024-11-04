Germany to provide $217 million in humanitarian winter aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a visit to Kyiv on Nov. 4, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that the country will provide 200 million euros ($217 million) in humanitarian winter aid, as Ukraine prepares for more Russian attacks against energy infrastructure.

Baerbock said that the aid funding would be used to support those affected by severe energy disruptions so "Ukrainians can be provided with essentials such as blankets or warm winter coats to protect them from freezing temperatures."

Ukrainian officials have warned that Moscow is preparing to carry out strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities ahead of the winter months, as it seeks to plunge the country into a lasting cold aimed at breaking Ukrainians' resolve.

The interim head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, Oleksiy Brekht, said on Oct. 29 that the country may be facing its most challenging winter since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The German minister announced the aid funding following her meeting with Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are countering this brutality with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but so that their country can survive," Baerbock said upon arrival, according to Reuters.

The additional humanitarian aid is allocated separately from previous commitments from Germany to boost Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the upcoming winter.

According to Baerbock, Berlin has committed an additional 170 million euros ($185 million) to boost Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Germany has played a key role in providing energy support to Ukraine and bolstering the country's air defenses needed to repel further attacks.

During the meeting in Kyiv, the delegations also discussed the "need for decisive action" in response to the presence of North Korean troops situated along Ukraine's eastern front, Sybiha said.











