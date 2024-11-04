Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Germany, War, Humanitarian aid, Energy
Edit post

Germany to provide $217 million in humanitarian winter aid for Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat November 4, 2024 11:28 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on May 21. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During a visit to Kyiv on Nov. 4, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that the country will provide 200 million euros ($217 million) in humanitarian winter aid, as Ukraine prepares for more Russian attacks against energy infrastructure.

Baerbock said that the aid funding would be used to support those affected by severe energy disruptions so "Ukrainians can be provided with essentials such as blankets or warm winter coats to protect them from freezing temperatures."

Ukrainian officials have warned that Moscow is preparing to carry out strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities ahead of the winter months, as it seeks to plunge the country into a lasting cold aimed at breaking Ukrainians' resolve.

The interim head of Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, Oleksiy Brekht, said on Oct. 29 that the country may be facing its most challenging winter since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The German minister announced the aid funding following her meeting with Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are countering this brutality with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but so that their country can survive," Baerbock said upon arrival, according to Reuters.

The additional humanitarian aid is allocated separately from previous commitments from Germany to boost Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the upcoming winter.

According to Baerbock, Berlin has committed an additional 170 million euros ($185 million) to boost Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Germany has played a key role in providing energy support to Ukraine and bolstering the country's air defenses needed to repel further attacks.

During the meeting in Kyiv, the delegations also discussed the "need for decisive action" in response to the presence of North Korean troops situated along Ukraine's eastern front, Sybiha said.

Ukraine, German discuss need for ‘decisive response’ on North Korean troop presence during Foreign Minister Baerbock’s visit to Kyiv
“We are countering this brutality with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but so that their country can survive,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said upon arrival.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.