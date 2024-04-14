Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Ukraine to receive 5 million euro grant from Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership, to aid in hospital reconstruction efforts

by Sonya Bandouil April 14, 2024 6:57 AM 2 min read
Nazar Borozniuk, a physical therapist at Ohmatdyt hospital on March 21, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleh Tymoshenko / The Kyiv Independent)
Ukraine is set to receive a grant in support of hospital reconstructions, worth 5 million euros ($5.3 million), from the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P). Established in 2009, the E5P is a multi-donor and multi-international financial institution support fund, involved in various investment projects throughout Europe.

The grant will aid in reconstruction measures for Ukrainian hospitals amidst the war, according to the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories, and Infrastructure.

Funding from the grant will be allocated towards repairing damages after Russian military attacks, building bomb shelters, installing drinking water supply stations, and upgrading lighting, communication lines, and ventilation systems.

This funding plan was finalized by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Ministry for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, as part of their collaboration to address war-related emergency efforts.

The E5P grant will add to its own existing fund commitments, bringing its total grant contributions to 9 million euros ($9.6 million). The grant will also supplement an already ongoing 300 million euro ($320 million) Ukraine Public Buildings Energy Efficiency program loan from the EIB, aimed at financing thermal renovations and assisting with damage repairs to buildings.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the World Health Organization has documented 1,682 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine, resulting in 128 deaths and 288 injuries among medical personnel and patients.

WHO has recorded 1,682 attacks against health care in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion
FT: Russia may be gearing up for large-scale offensive against Ukraine.

Russian forces may be preparing for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, aiming to capture more land in Ukraine's partially-occupied Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Financial Times reported on April 13, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.