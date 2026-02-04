'The worst damage we have seen' — Ukraine's energy crisis deepens after latest mass Russian attack

An employee stokes a fire in a barrel at a power plant operated by Ukrainian energy provider DTEK, heavily damaged during air attacks, at an undisclosed location in Ukraine, on Jan. 23, 2026. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia's latest mass attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused "some of the worst damage we have seen" during the full-scale war, authorities have said.

During the Feb. 3 strike, Russia launched 71 missiles and 450 drones at Ukraine, the Air Force said. At least four people were killed and 32 others injured in the attacks, according to local authorities.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on the evening of Feb. 3 that the power generation facilities and transmission and distribution networks in several oblasts were damaged. According to Shmyhal, the situation is "complicated," and energy companies are enacting emergency power cuts, with additional generators deployed in critical areas.

"Let's be honest, it will take a considerable amount of time. The Energy Ministry, the Development Ministry, the city, municipal, and private enterprises are providing all the necessary assistance with equipment and specialists," Shmyhal said.

He added that Kyiv's Darnytsia thermal power plant, which was focused solely on supplying heat to residents, has suffered severe damage. "This is a war crime committed by Russia," Shmyhal added.

Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, wrote on X that following the assault, Ukraine's energy system plunged into even greater danger as its power stations suffered "terrible damage, some of the worst we have seen."

Russian forces struck thermal power plants operated by DTEK, marking the ninth mass attack on its thermal facilities since October 2025.

"While in Kyiv, thousands of families now face -25°C (-11°F) temperatures with no heating for weeks. How can Russia perpetrate these war crimes on civilian targets with such impunity? If the world stands by today, Russia will grow bolder tomorrow. For the sake of every country's energy security, these attacks must stop," Timchenko said.

DTEK said on Feb. 4 that after the attack, the company's workers restored power to 100,000 families in the city.

It added that they continue to eliminate the consequences "around the clock, despite the cold and extreme fatigue."

Attacks on Ukraine continued overnight on Feb. 4, with Russian forces launching 105 drones, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 88 drones.

Russia struck energy infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine, state company Ukrenergo said. As a result of the attacks, people in Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts have been without power.

Vitaliy Zaichenko, Ukrenergo CEO, told the Kyiv independent the company is "in the process of hiding some equipment underground, particularly substations," adding two thermal power plants have "totally stopped" working.

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X on Feb. 4 that the current toughest situation is in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro, and Cherkasy oblasts.

"In Kyiv alone, more than 200 repair crews are currently working, and according to the Energy Ministry, this number will be increased to ensure proper rotation of crew members — people are exhausted. Over 1,100 apartment buildings in several districts of the capital are without heating," Zelensky said.

On Jan. 15, the SBU said it has collected evidence showing that Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are part of a systematic policy aimed at destroying the civilian population, which amounts to "crimes against humanity."

The second round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi among Russia, Ukraine, and the United States to end Moscow's war began on Feb. 4, only a day after Russia launched its most massive strike against Ukraine this winter, as Moscow resumes its campaign aimed at knocking out the country's power grid.