Ukraine, Slovakia to create joint energy hub, Shmyhal says

Kyiv and Bratislava have begun work on creating an energy hub to strengthen the energy security of Eastern Europe, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a press conference with his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico on Oct. 7.

Amid rolling blackouts caused by Russian attacks, Slovakia has become the second-largest country in terms of both emergency and commercial electricity exports to Ukraine, according to Shmyhal.

"We want Ukraine to go through winter properly. In the case of a blackout, we will provide emergency energy supplies," Fico reaffirmed.

The new energy hub envisages the use of existing gas storage facilities and cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

Ukraine and Slovakia are also planning to carry out a joint project to modernize the Mukachevo — Velke Kapusany electrical interconnector. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028.

"As a result, we will expand our export and import capabilities and strengthen the energy security of both countries," the Ukrainian prime minister said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Slovakia is also expected to allocate 500,000 euros ($548,000) for Ukraine's energy needs and restoration of the country's energy infrastructure.

Shmyhal confirmed that Kyiv will not prolong the transit deal for Russian gas, signed in 2019 and currently set to expire in December 2024.

Russia cut much of its pipeline gas transit to Europe in 2022, but countries like Austria, Hungary, and Slovakia remain heavily reliant on Russian imports.

"We understand the acute dependence of some countries, in particular Slovakia, on this resource. But we are counting on a gradual diversification of supplies," he added.