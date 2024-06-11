Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Russia, Su-34, Aircraft, Fighter jets, North Ossetia-Alania
Russian Su-34 warplane crashes in North Ossetia

by Abbey Fenbert June 11, 2024 8:00 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet flying over the sky in the rebel-held town of Arbin in Syria, on Feb. 20, 2018. (Abdulmonam Eassa/AFP)
A Russian Su-34 military aircraft crashed in the mountainous region of North Ossetia, killing the crew, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on June 11.

The plane was conducting a scheduled training flight, according to the defense ministry. The ministry claimed preliminary data indicates the crash was caused by a technical malfunction.

The Russian Telegram channel Mash reported that residents heard an explosion near the village of Gorny Dzuarikau in North Ossetia at night.

The Russian Su-34 is a Soviet-era medium-range fighter-bomber. The Ukrainian military reported shooting down multiple Su-34 jets in the spring of 2024.

The Russian domestic airline industry has seen a significant uptick in accidents and emergency landings since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of war and subsequent imposition of Western sanctions.

Military Intelligence: Russia has about 200 Su-34, Su-35 fighter jets, 7 A-50 planes
Russia has about 100 Su-35 fighter jets, more than 100 Su-34 fighter bombers, and seven A-50 early warning and control aircraft as of March, ArmyInform reported on April 3, citing data provided by Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR).
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Abbey Fenbert
FT: Government shake-up straining relations between Kyiv and Western allies.

A series of government firings, resignations and reshuffles have strained relations between Kyiv and Western allies and raised concerns about how Ukraine can deal with fixing the country's energy infrastructure as it comes under repeated attacks by Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 10, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
6:10 PM

Dutch Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv in surprise visit.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine-Netherlands joint defense production, the exchange of technologies, the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.
