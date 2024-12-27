Ukraine sends 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria under humanitarian program, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has sent 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria as part of its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 27.

The aid aims to help alleviate a looming food crisis following the collapse of the Russia-backed regime of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8 amid a large-scale rebel offensive.

"500 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat flour are already on their way to Syria as part of our 'Grain from Ukraine' humanitarian program in cooperation with the WFP (World Food Programme)," Zelensky wrote on X.

The shipment is expected to feed 33,250 families, approximately 167,000 people, over the coming weeks. Each bag of flour can sustain a family of five for a month.

"We wish Syria and its people safety, stability, and recovery. We know the true value of these things," Zelensky said.

Launched in fall 2022, the Grain from Ukraine program has reportedly saved 20 million people from hunger, according to Zelensky.

As one of the world’s leading agricultural producers, Ukraine has continued to provide vital food supplies to countries in Africa and Asia despite the challenges of Russia’s ongoing war.