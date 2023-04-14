Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine, Romania, Moldova meet in Bucharest to discuss Black Sea security

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2023 6:58 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Bucharest on April 13 following trilateral meetings that addressed security issues and Russian threats in the Black Sea region, the Associated Press reported.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said Russia is the “most direct and serious threat,” to Black Sea security, highlighting the importance of a strong NATO presence in the region to ensure broader European security.

The agreements aim to boost cooperation between the nations while managing the effects of Russia’s invasion on regional political and economic stability.

In addition to security issues, the Black Sea Security Conference discussed freedom of trade and energy transport, according to the AP.

Leaked documents from March 15 showed Russia’s intention to gain vast control over Moldova by 2030 by ensuring that Moldovan policymakers and society have a negative attitude toward NATO and that the country has a strong presence of pro-Russian influence groups in politics and the economy.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
