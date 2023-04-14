Ukraine, Romania, Moldova meet in Bucharest to discuss Black Sea security

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Bucharest on April 13 following trilateral meetings that addressed security issues and Russian threats in the Black Sea region, the Associated Press reported.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said Russia is the “most direct and serious threat,” to Black Sea security, highlighting the importance of a strong NATO presence in the region to ensure broader European security.

The agreements aim to boost cooperation between the nations while managing the effects of Russia’s invasion on regional political and economic stability.

In addition to security issues, the Black Sea Security Conference discussed freedom of trade and energy transport, according to the AP.

Leaked documents from March 15 showed Russia’s intention to gain vast control over Moldova by 2030 by ensuring that Moldovan policymakers and society have a negative attitude toward NATO and that the country has a strong presence of pro-Russian influence groups in politics and the economy.