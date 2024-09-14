103 Ukrainian POWs returned from Russian captivity, including 23 Azov fighters

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that 103 Ukrainian POWs were returned from Russian captivity on Sept. 14.

"Our people are home," he said in a post on social media.

In a separate post, the Azov Angels said 23 of those released were Azov fighters, returning "after more than two years of captivity."

Azov fighters became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance through their tenacious defense of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in the first three months of the all-out war.

Russian forces eventually took Mariupol by May 2022, capturing the remaining defenders.

82 privates and sergeants. 21 officers. Defenders of the Kyiv and Donetsk regions, Mariupol and Azovstal, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions. Warriors of the…

Zelensky said the released POWs consisted of 82 privates and sergeants, and 21 officers, adding they were "defenders of the Kyiv and Donetsk oblasts, Mariupol and Azovstal, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv oblasts. Warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, border guards, and police officers."

This is the 57th prisoner exchange since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

A total of 3,672 Ukrainians have been brought back from Russian captivity.

Kyiv aims to conduct an all-for-all prisoner exchange, which was one of the subjects at Ukraine's peace summit in Switzerland in mid-June.