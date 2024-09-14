The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Prisoner exchange, Azov, POWs, Ukrainian POWs, Ukraine
Edit post

103 Ukrainian POWs returned from Russian captivity, including 23 Azov fighters

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 14, 2024 3:14 PM 1 min read
One of the 103 Ukraininan POWs returned on Sept. 14 (X/President Volodymyr Zelensky)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that 103 Ukrainian POWs were returned from Russian captivity on Sept. 14.

"Our people are home," he said in a post on social media.

In a separate post, the Azov Angels said 23 of those released were Azov fighters, returning "after more than two years of captivity."

Azov fighters became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance through their tenacious defense of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in the first three months of the all-out war.

Russian forces eventually took Mariupol by May 2022, capturing the remaining defenders.

Zelensky said the released POWs consisted of 82 privates and sergeants, and 21 officers, adding they were "defenders of the Kyiv and Donetsk oblasts, Mariupol and Azovstal, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv oblasts. Warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, border guards, and police officers."

This is the 57th prisoner exchange since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

A total of 3,672 Ukrainians have been brought back from Russian captivity.

Kyiv aims to conduct an all-for-all prisoner exchange, which was one of the subjects at Ukraine's peace summit in Switzerland in mid-June.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.