Azov soldier Ishchenko died in Russian captivity due to 'blunt force trauma,' report shows

Azov Brigade soldier Oleksandr Ishchenko died in Russian captivity due to blunt force trauma to his chest, according to a forensic report published by the Azov deputy commander, Sviatoslav Palamar, on Aug. 7.

Palamar called Ishchenko's death "another brutal murder of a Ukrainian POW." The published report showed that the soldier's death was caused by multiple rib fractures and shock.

Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on July 31 that Kyiv had not been officially informed of the death, but Ishchenko's daughter confirmed the news, saying he passed away nine days ago.

Collage of photos with Oleksandr Ishchenko, two photos in Russia's captivity (above) and two before Russia's captivity (below). (Sviatoslav Palamar/Facebook)

"This is not just another cynical violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) by the Russians. This is a blow to human honor and dignity, to international law, to the principles and values that we defend at the front," Palamar said.

Ishchenko was 55 years old and a native of Mariupol. He joined the Azov Brigade as a driver shortly after the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion. He was captured while fighting in Mariupol in 2022.

Ishchenko was one of the 24 Ukrainians who were prosecuted by Russia in a sham trial last year. He was imprisoned in a detention facility in Rostov-on-Don.

"The killings of Ukrainian POWs should be the number one topic in the world media and on the agenda of international organizations," Palamar said.

"Only publicity, pressure on the Russians, and the bringing of our prisoners home can stop these killings."