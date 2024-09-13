49 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukraine brought back 49 Ukrainian defenders and civilians from Russian captivity on Sept. 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

This includes service personnel of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the National Police and border guards.

A total of 23 women were brought back, including civilian Ukrainians, who were detained and illegally imprisoned by Russia before the full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

Leniye Umerova, a young Crimean Tatar who detained by Russia at the Georgian-Russian border in 2022 when she traveled to occupied Crimea to look after her father, who had been diagnosed with cancer, is among the released.

"We have to bring home all of our soldiers and civilians," Zelensky said.

The released captives include 15 soldiers of the Azov Brigade who defended the city of Mariupol in 2022.

"The Azov (soldiers) were included in the exchange for the first time in a long time. This group consists mainly of women," Azov patronage service said.

Thirteen sailors, eight representatives of the Armed Forces, two of the National Police and four border guards were also freed from Russian captivity, according to the headquarters.

This is the 56th prisoner exchange since the outbreak of the full-scale war. A total of 3,569 Ukrainians have been brought back from Russian captivity, Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said.

Kyiv aims to conduct an all-for-all prisoner exchange, which was one of the subjects at Ukraine's peace summit in Switzerland in mid-June.