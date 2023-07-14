Ukraine retrieves bodies of 62 fallen soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine managed to return the bodies of 62 fallen Ukrainian soldiers from the occupied territories, the Reintegration Ministry reported on July 14.

Four of them died in Russian captivity due to injuries, diseases, and inadequate medical treatment, according to the ministry.

The transfer was reportedly carried out by the Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons, Ukrainian law enforcement, and in cooperation with international organizations.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial. After the bodies of Ukrainian defenders are identified, they will be handed over to their relatives.

On June 23, Kyiv retrieved the bodies of 51 fallen service personnel.

According to the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Ukraine brought back the bodies of over 1,400 fallen soldiers from the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion to March 2023.