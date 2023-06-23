Ukraine retrieves bodies of 51 fallen soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has managed to return the bodies of 51 fallen soldiers, Oleh Kotenko, an official at the Ministry for the Reintegration of Occupied Territories, announced on June 23.

Kotenko wrote on social media that the retrieval was conducted in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the armed forces, law agencies, and international organizations.

On May 30, 79 fallen soldiers were retrieved.

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported in early March that the bodies of over 1,400 fallen soldiers had been brought back home to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.