Ukraine retrieves 50 POWs from Russian captivity

Fifty Ukrainians were liberated in a prisoner exchange with Russia on Nov. 24, according to President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak.

Among the released prisoners of war were 19 defenders of Mariupol, including 12 who participated in the battle of Azovstal, 15 people that were taken prisoner at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, and seven from Zmiinyi Island.

Yermak didn't provide details on the prisoners Ukraine gave up in return.

During a previous exchange on Nov. 23, Ukraine retrieved 36 prisoners of war. Since March, over 1,000 civilians and military personnel held in Russian captivity have been brought back home.