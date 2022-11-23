Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Ukraine returns 36 POWs, including Azovstal defenders, from Russian captivity.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 5:30 pm
Share

Thirty-five Ukrainian soldiers and one civilian were released from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak reported on Nov. 23.

According to the coordination headquarters for POWs, 20 defenders of Mariupol, including nine people evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, were among those released during the prisoner exchange. 

“We've managed to bring home those who spent eight months of the war in captivity,” Yermak said.

On Nov. 3, Yermak said Ukraine had returned 1,138 prisoners of war from Russian captivity since March.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK