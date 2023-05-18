Ukraine reportedly shoots down all Russian aerial targets during May 18 Kyiv attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down all the Russian aerial targets in the early morning air strike on Kyiv on May 18, according to the preliminary information reported by Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko.

Russian forces carried out the attack from strategic bombers Tu-95MS and Tu-160, most likely with cruise missiles of Х-101/555 types. Russia surveilled the area with reconnaissance drones after the attack, the report said.

As previously reported, debris caused fires in the Darnytskyi and Desnianskyi districts of Kyiv. Popko said the strike caused the most damage in Darnytskyi district, where a garage complex caught fire.

There is no information on casualties at this time. The administration is awaiting confirmation on other details of the strike.

This is the ninth attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May. Popko called this series of air strikes "unpredented in their force, intensity, and diversity."