Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine reportedly shoots down all Russian aerial targets during May 18 Kyiv attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2023 7:06 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down all the Russian aerial targets in the early morning air strike on Kyiv on May 18, according to the preliminary information reported by Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko.

Russian forces carried out the attack from strategic bombers Tu-95MS and Tu-160, most likely with cruise missiles of Х-101/555 types. Russia surveilled the area with reconnaissance drones after the attack, the report said.

As previously reported, debris caused fires in the Darnytskyi and Desnianskyi districts of Kyiv. Popko said the strike caused the most damage in Darnytskyi district, where a garage complex caught fire.

There is no information on casualties at this time. The administration is awaiting confirmation on other details of the strike.

This is the ninth attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May. Popko called this series of air strikes "unpredented in their force, intensity, and diversity."

Explosions heard in many oblasts, air defense at work amid Russian overnight attack
At least five loud explosions sounded in Kyiv overnight on May 18, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. Air defense is at work, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
