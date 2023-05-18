Explosions heard in many oblasts, air defense at work amid Russian overnight attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least five loud explosions sounded in Kyiv overnight on May 18, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. Air defense is at work, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that explosions were heard in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv. Emergency services are on their way, he added. No casualties have been reported so far.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko said debris fell in the Darnytskyi district in Kyiv. Information on casualties and damages has not yet been reported.

Later, the administration said that a non-residential building in the Desnianskyi district caught fire due to debris. All emergency services are working on the site.

Local Telegram channels also reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Poltava, and Kyiv oblasts as well as the cities of Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

Air raid alerts were activated in many Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv at around 3:10 a.m. on May 18.

Overnight on May 18, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens.

The air raid alert is still on in all oblasts.