Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Explosions heard in many oblasts, air defense at work amid Russian overnight attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2023 5:18 AM 1 min read
Civilians take shelter at a metro station during a missile attack in Kyiv on March 9, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least five loud explosions sounded in Kyiv overnight on May 18, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. Air defense is at work, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that explosions were heard in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv. Emergency services are on their way, he added. No casualties have been reported so far.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko said debris fell in the Darnytskyi district in Kyiv. Information on casualties and damages has not yet been reported.

Later, the administration said that a non-residential building in the Desnianskyi district caught fire due to debris. All emergency services are working on the site.

Local Telegram channels also reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Poltava, and Kyiv oblasts as well as the cities of Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

Air raid alerts were activated in many Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv at around 3:10 a.m. on May 18.

Overnight on May 18, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens.

The air raid alert is still on in all oblasts.

Several explosions in Kyiv as Russia launches air strikes overnight, 3 injured
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that a missile’s debris fell on the zoo’s territory in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Emergency services are on their way, Klitschko said.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
