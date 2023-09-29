Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine removes companies from 'international sponsor of war' list as part of military aid negotiations

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 29, 2023 10:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

One bank and five shipping companies have been provisionally removed from Ukraine's 'international sponsor of war' list, Ukraine's National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) announced on Sept. 29.

The move concerns the Hungarian OTP Bank and five Greek shipping companies: Dynacom Tankers Management, Delta Tankers, Thenamaris Ships Management, Minerva Marine, and TMC Tankers.  

The NACP hopes that this will "lead to Hungary’s unblocking of €500 million of vital EU military aid for the Ukrainian people, and will also eliminate the possibility of Greece blocking the future EU sanctions package aimed at reducing Russia’s ability to continue the war."

OTP Bank was added to the list in May 2023, while the shipping companies have been on the list since August 2023.  

The decision to "temporarily suspend" thier inclusion on the list was made following negotiations between NACP "representatives and representatives of companies and governments in these countries," according to the agency.

The companies will be fully removed from the list once they have fulfilled the conditions agreed upon with NACP regarding cooperation with Russia.

The 'international sponsor of war' is designed to be "a powerful reputational tool," the NACP explains on its website.

The NACP aims to encourage the exit of international business from Russia, reducing the country's "financial and technological ability to kill Ukrainians."

Multinational companies like Unilever, Bacardi, and AliExpress are currently included on the list.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

