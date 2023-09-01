Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine designates PepsiCo, Mars as 'international war sponsors'

by Dinara Khalilova September 1, 2023 5:16 PM 3 min read
A photograph shows a US multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation PepsiCo plant in Domodedovo, outside Moscow, on March 9, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency added major food corporations PepsiCo and Mars to the "international sponsors of war" list on Sept. 1.

Despite pledging to reduce their businesses, suspend advertising activities and production in Russia, the companies continue to work in the country, "paying significant taxes to its state budget, thereby supporting the aggressor's economy," the Agency wrote.

PepsiCo is an American multinational producer of food, snacks, and beverages sold in over 200 countries. The company's brand portfolio includes Lay's Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, SodaStream, and others. Lay's chips were reportedly found in Russian soldiers' food rations.

In terms of net profit, PepsiCo is the fourth largest company in the given industry in Russia, with 19 factories and around 20,000 employees.

Over the first year of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian division of PepsiCo increased its net profit by 333% compared to 2021, reaching $525 million, and paid over $115 million to the state budget, according to the report.

Ukraine designates Bacardi as ‘international sponsor of war’
Ukraine’s National Corruption Prevention Agency (NACP) added the world’s largest private alcohol company Bacardi Limited to the “international sponsors of war” list on Aug. 10. The Bermudian company continues to do business in Russia during its all-out war against Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

PepsiCo has more than 500 vacancies in Russia advertised on its website. "By creating jobs, foreign companies free the Kremlin from the burden of unemployment benefits and related social problems," the Agency argued.

Meanwhile, Mars reportedly received $377 million in net profit from its Russian business in 2022, which was 59% more than the previous year. The company has over 100 jobs available in Russia.

Investigative Stories from Ukraine: Massive leak reveals how Putin’s oligarchs evaded Western sanctions imposed due to Ukraine invasion
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond,…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

These numbers contradict Mars' pledge to scale down its Russian market after the all-out war against Ukraine started. "Any profit from Russian business will be used for humanitarian purposes. The company will not import or export products," the corporation wrote in a statement cited by the Agency.

Mars is the U.S.'s fourth-largest privately owned company, with its most well-known brands being Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, Twix, Bounty, M&M's, Whiskas, etc.

The Ukrainian authority added that Mars had worked in Russia for over 30 years, invested $2.5 billion in the country's economy, and opened 10 factories on Russian territory.

A year into full-scale invasion, West struggles to seize Russian assets for Ukraine
Hundreds of potential international investors met with top Ukrainian and Western officials in London in late June to discuss how to rebuild the country, ravaged by Russia’s war. Those attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) were unanimous — Russia should foot the bill. Said bill is devast…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.