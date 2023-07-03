Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine designates Unilever as 'international sponsor of war'

by Dinara Khalilova July 3, 2023 8:35 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency (NACP) added British corporation Unilever to the "international sponsors of war" list for not exiting Russia.

Despite promises to suspend imports and exports of its products to and from Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Unilever continues to operate in Russia.

According to the report, the corporation paid about $50 million in taxes to the Russian state budget in 2022. Unilever Russia's profit increased from $61 million in 2021 to more than $117 million last year.

More than 3,000 people work for Unilever in Russia, the anti-corruption agency wrote. In 2022, Russian business accounted for 1.4% of the corporation's turnover and 2% of its net profit, which grew by 24.9% compared to 2021, amounting to 8 billion euros.

"We have included this company in the list of international sponsors of war because their hundreds of millions in tax contributions to the Russian budget help to finance the war against Ukraine, and in this way may even indirectly finance some Russian mercenary groups," said the NACP chief Oleksandr Novikov.

"Unilever must leave Russia now, or history will remember its complicity in this war."

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of food, personal- and home care products. It owns over 400 brands and sells products in more than 190 countries, including Ukraine.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
