Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine designates AliExpress owner as 'international sponsor of war'

by Elsa Court and Kyiv Independent August 17, 2023 11:01 PM 2 min read
An AliExpress logo sits above the entrance to a retail store operated by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., in a shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency added Chinese Alibaba Group Holding Limited, the owner of the online shopping portal AliExpress, to its list of international sponsors of war on Aug. 17.

One of the reasons the agency included the Alibaba Group in the list is for supporting Russia financially by paying taxes in the country.

Though the Russian subsidiary of AliExpress is registered in Singapore, "the company continues to conduct business in Russia, providing an international platform for sales of foreign goods," the agency said.

It also said that the Russian subsidiary recorded a profit in 2022 amounting to $160 million.

Another issue is that Alibaba's platforms allegedly facilitate the sale of copper allegedly exported from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Reuters reported in April 2023 that Chinese company Quzhou Nova bought $7.4 million worth of copper from the Debaltseve Metallurgical Engineering Plant in the Russian-occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

The company then sells goods made from this copper on Alibaba platforms. The copper was shipped via the Russian port of Novorossiysk, the agency said.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

It also noted that Alibaba censored Ukrainian content on its platforms that relate to the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine. For example, in March 2022, the company blocked the profile of a Ukrainian streamer with 268,000 followers for posting about the Russian invasion.

Since the company does not delete posts about the war published by Russian content creators, the company supports Russia not only financially, "but also ideologically," the Ukrainian agency concluded.

The move follows the inclusion of Bacardi Limited, the world's largest private alcohol company, to the list on Aug. 10.

The agency added the Bermudian company for continuing to do business in Russia during its war against Ukraine.

According to the agency, the list is "a powerful reputational tool" aimed at encouraging the exit of international business from Russia, reducing the country's "financial and technological ability to kill Ukrainians."

Ukraine designates Bacardi as ‘international sponsor of war’
Ukraine’s National Corruption Prevention Agency (NACP) added the world’s largest private alcohol company Bacardi Limited to the “international sponsors of war” list on Aug. 10. The Bermudian company continues to do business in Russia during its all-out war against Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Elsa Court, Kyiv Independent
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.