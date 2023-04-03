Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine receives first $2.7 billion tranche of IMF financial package

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2023 8:27 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received a $2.7 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Finance Ministry reported on April 3.

On March 31, the IMF first announced that it had reached an agreement with Ukraine to provide a four-year financial aid package worth approximately $15.6 billion. This funding is part of a larger package worth $115 billion.

The $2.7 billion was set to be disbursed "immediately" to help maintain economic and financial stability in Ukraine "during a period of exceptionally high uncertainty," the IMF wrote.

According to the Finance Ministry, the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Program is divided into two phases. The first phrase is set to be implemented in 2023-2024.

Its aim is to prioritize implementing a strong budget for 2023, increasing revenue mobilization without decreasing tax revenues, reducing inflation, stabilizing the exchange rate, maintaining adequate foreign exchange reserves, promoting long-term financial stability by assessing the banking sector's health and further establishing central bank independence.

The second phase of the EFF Program is set to aid with Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and European integration, the Finance Ministry wrote.

Von der Leyen: ‘I’m deeply convinced that Ukraine will win this war’
As Russian President Vladimir Putin makes his last-ditch attempt to break European support for Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv on Sept. 15, saying that the EU will always stand by Ukraine’s side. “Putin has always tried to divide us wherever there might have…
Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.