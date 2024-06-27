Ukraine receives another $2 billion tranche from EU's Ukraine Facility, PM Shmyhal says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine received another disbursement of 1.9 billion euros ($2.03 billion) from the EU's Ukraine Facility on June 27, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

The four-year Ukraine Facility allocates 33 billion euros ($36 billion) in loans and 17 billion euros ($18 billion) in grants, conditional on certain reforms that the Ukrainian government is obliged to carry out.

The total budgetary support for Ukraine from the EU so far in 2024 has "reached nearly 8 billion euros ($8.6 billion)," Shmyhal said, adding that there is "more to come."

The EU approved the Ukraine Facility in February and the Council of the EU approved the framework agreement in mid-May, setting out the Ukrainian government's tasks for recovery, reconstruction, and modernization.

Shmyhal said in March that the reforms would cover "public administration, (the) fight against corruption, (and) economic and sectoral reforms in various spheres: from the energy to the agricultural sector."