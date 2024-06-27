Skip to content
Ukraine receives another $2 billion tranche from EU's Ukraine Facility, PM Shmyhal says

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 27, 2024 2:28 PM 1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2024. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Ukraine received another disbursement of 1.9 billion euros ($2.03 billion) from the EU's Ukraine Facility on June 27, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

The four-year Ukraine Facility allocates 33 billion euros ($36 billion) in loans and 17 billion euros ($18 billion) in grants, conditional on certain reforms that the Ukrainian government is obliged to carry out.

The total budgetary support for Ukraine from the EU so far in 2024 has "reached nearly 8 billion euros ($8.6 billion)," Shmyhal said, adding that there is "more to come."

The EU approved the Ukraine Facility in February and the Council of the EU approved the framework agreement in mid-May, setting out the Ukrainian government's tasks for recovery, reconstruction, and modernization.

Shmyhal said in March that the reforms would cover "public administration, (the) fight against corruption, (and) economic and sectoral reforms in various spheres: from the energy to the agricultural sector."

Von der Leyen: Ukraine to receive 3.4 billion euros from EU this summer
Ukraine will receive 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in Russian frozen assets revenue in July and 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) under the Ukraine Facility already this month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on June 11.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
