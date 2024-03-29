Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, World Bank, Ukraine, Japan, United Kingdom, Business
Edit post

Ukraine receives $1.5 billion in loans from World Bank

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2024 2:03 PM 1 min read
The World Bank building in Washington, DC on Aug. 8, 2003. (Tim Sloan/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine received $1.5 billion in loans from the World Bank, the Finance Ministry said on March 29.

The loan, backed by guarantees from Japan and the U.K., was provided through the World Bank Trust Fund (Advance Ukraine). In total, Japan guaranteed $984 million, and the U.K. guaranteed $516 million.

"The funds raised will be used to support the state budget of Ukraine and economic recovery, as well as to finance the prioritized social and humanitarian expenditures of the state budget," said Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko earlier in the week.

Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction costs stemming from Russia's full-scale invasion are estimated to be $486 billion, according to the World Bank's assessment in February 2024.

As of March 1, the World Bank "has mobilized over $41 billion in financial support to Ukraine, of which nearly $35 billion has been disbursed to date."

World Bank to disburse $500 million for Ukrainian businesses in 2024
The matter was discussed during a meeting between the ministry’s team and the World Bank mission headed by Arup Banerji, the World Bank’s regional country director for Ukraine and Moldova.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:51 PM

Lavrov accuses Armenia of trying to ‘break off’ relations with Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Armenia of “distorting history” in an attempt to “break off” relations with Moscow, he said in an interview on March 28. Armenia has further sought to distance itself from Russia - repeatedly accusing Moscow of being an unreliable partner.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:06 AM

Media: Rosatom's top manager arrested over suspicion of bribery.

The Basmanny court in Moscow arrested on March 28 Gennadiy Sakharov, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom's construction project director, due to the accusations of receiving a bribe in "a particularly large amount," Russian media outlet Kommersant reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.