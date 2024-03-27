Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business, World Bank, Ukraine, External financing, War
Edit post

Ukraine to receive $1.5 billion development loan from World Bank

by Sonya Bandouil March 27, 2024 3:29 AM 2 min read
The World Bank Group headquarters in Washington, DC on Sept. 27, 2022. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine will receive a $1.5 billion loan through the World Bank under its Growth Foundations Development Policy Loan (DPL) program, Ukraine's Finance Ministry announced on March 26.

Funding totaling $1.5 billion, backed by guarantees from Japan and the United Kingdom, will be provided through the World Bank Trust Fund (ADVANCE Ukraine). In total, Japan will guarantee $984 million, and the United Kingdom will guarantee $516 million.

Ukraine will receive the loan by the end of March, the news release noted.

Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko emphasized the crucial support of the World Bank, the U.K., and Japan.

“The funds raised will be used to support the state budget of Ukraine and economic recovery, as well as to finance the priority social and humanitarian expenditures of the state budget," Marchenko said.

The DPL will aim to support reforms in Ukraine across various sectors like corporate governance, renewable energy, and agricultural financing.

Deputy Minister of Finance Olha Zykova highlighted the loan bolsters Ukraine's budget while also enhances economic development by improving productivity, access to export markets, and implementing necessary reforms for European integration.

Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction costs stemming from Russia's full-scale invasion are estimated to be $486 billion, according to the World Bank's assessment published on Feb. 15.

Earlier on March 26, Ukraine received $880 million allocated for budgetary assistance from the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives $880 million from IMF
The disbursal was the third such tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), bringing the total distributed so far to $5.4 billion.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:21 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 26, firing 36 times and causing at least 181 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:48 PM

Ukraine beats Iceland, qualifies for Euro 2024.

Ukraine's national football team has qualified for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship after beating Iceland 2:1. It will be Ukraine's 4th straight European Championship, with the 2024 edition taking place in Germany in June and July.
8:43 PM

Zelensky meets Estonian parliament speaker in Kyiv.

"We discussed further assistance for Ukraine from Estonia and other partners and the progress in the preparation of a bilateral security agreement," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to his Telegram channel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.