Ukraine receives $1.5 billion in budget support from US.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 2, 2022 9:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The aid is a part of a $4.5 billion grant announced in late November, Ukraine's Finance Ministry reported on Dec. 2.

The funds will be used to pay pensions and welfare, according to the ministry. Some of the money will be given to displaced persons.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Nov. 22 the money “will help Ukraine improve economic stability and support critical government services.”

These services include “wages for hospital workers, government employees, and teachers, as well as social assistance for the elderly and vulnerable,” Yellen added.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
