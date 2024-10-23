Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Ukraine receives $1.1 billion from IMF

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 23, 2024 1:17 PM 2 min read
International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 17, 2024. (Valerie Plesch/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Ukraine has received a tranche of nearly $1.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the successful completion of the fifth programme revision, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Oct. 23.

"The funds will be used to cover important non-military budget spending," Shmyhal said.

Foreign aid is crucial for Ukraine as the economic pressure caused by the full-scale Russian invasion mounts. The besieged country received $42.5 billion in external financing last year, allowing it to function amid the ongoing war.

The IMF has reached a preliminary agreement with Ukraine to provide Kyiv with another tranche in September.

At the same time, the IMF said that the risks to Ukraine "remain exceptionally high" with the expected economic slowdown due to repeated Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure and the impact of the war on labor markets and confidence.

The IMF said Kyiv needs to "respect financing constraints and debt sustainability objectives" in the 2025 budget.

The EFF funds are meant to lend Ukraine stability amid the disruptions of war, support the country's postwar recovery, and promote economic growth as Ukraine moves forward on the path to EU membership.

The EFF is a long-term funding agreement that will allow Ukraine to access $15.6 billion in financial aid in regular installments.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak: Developments in Ukraine’s parliament on economic reforms, international obligations — Issue 77
Editor’s note: This is issue 77 of Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak’s weekly “Ukrainian Economy in Brief” newsletter, covering events from Oct. 7- Oct. 13, 2024. The digest highlights steps taken in the Ukrainian parliament related to business, economics, and international financial programs.…
The Kyiv IndependentYaroslav Zhelezniak
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:22 AM

Zelensky urges allies to increase pressure on North Korea.

Two North Korean brigades of up to 6,000 personnel each are currently undergoing training in Russia, Zelensky said in his evening address, citing military intelligence reports. "We expect a firm, concrete response from the world."
5:34 PM

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Kostin resigns.

"I am grateful to the president of Ukraine and Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada for their trust. But in this situation, I believe it is right for me to resign from the post of prosecutor general," he said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.