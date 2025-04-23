'Ukraine ready to negotiate, but not surrender,' Deputy PM says amid strained peace efforts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will not accept a peace agreement that would give Russia a chance to regroup for further attacks, and sees a full ceasefire as "the necessary first step," Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on April 23.

"As Ukraine’s delegation meets with partners in London today, we reaffirm a principled position: Ukraine is ready to negotiate — but not to surrender," Svyrydenko said.

The comments come as Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Presidential Office chief Andriy Sybiha visit London to discuss a ceasefire plan with U.S. and European officials.

The meeting was meant to be held at a ministerial level and address a broader peace plan, but was downgraded after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio — and subsequently other top diplomats — canceled participation.

Rubio's move followed President Volodymyr Zelensky ruling out the recognition of the Russian annexation of Crimea as part of the deal. U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan reportedly includes the U.S. de jure recognizing Russian control over the peninsula and de facto recognizing Russian occupation of parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The plan, first presented to Ukraine during talks in Paris on April 17, is also said to include a ban on Kyiv's accession to NATO and only vague assurances for the invaded country.

"Our people will not accept a frozen conflict disguised as peace. We will never recognize the occupation of Crimea," Svyrydenko said.

"And if NATO membership is not granted, Ukraine will require binding security guarantees—ones strong enough to deter future aggression, and clear enough to ensure lasting peace."

Trump has said his country will abandon the peace efforts in the coming days unless progress is made. He has not offered any security guarantees to Ukraine, though the U.S. does not oppose a potential European peacekeeping mission to monitor a potential ceasefire.