'Accusations do not withstand criticism,' Ukraine reacts to Niger breaking off relations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Aug. 8 it regretted the decision of Niger's authorities to break off diplomatic relations and rejected any accusations against Kyiv.

The West African nation of Niger cut ties with Ukraine on Aug. 6, two days after neighboring Mali made a similar announcement.

Mali broke diplomatic ties with Ukraine after it accused the country of backing Tuareg-led rebels that inflicted serious losses on Russian Wagner Group mercenaries and Malian soldiers in recent clashes.

"The accusations against Ukraine mentioned in the statement of the representative of the government of this country (Niger) do not withstand any criticism, are groundless and untrue," the ministry's statement read.

The Foreign Ministry also rejected any accusations of Ukraine's alleged "support for international terrorism, violation of the United Nations Charter, and international law."

Such a decision is a gesture of "solidarity" with those who have chosen to be closer to Russia, which has been waging a full-scale war against Ukraine for more than two years, the ministry said.

The ministry expressed regret that Niger announced the severance of diplomatic relations without investigating the incident in Mali and providing any evidence referring to the reasons for such a move.

Ukraine is determined to continue developing mutually beneficial relations with all African states, the statement read.

The statement was published as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba continues his African tour, aiming to strengthen ties with African countries. Kuleba has already visited Malawi, Zambia, and Mauritius.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in December 2023 that developing ties with African countries is one of Ukraine's foreign policy priorities for 2024.

Unlike Kyiv, Moscow has long nurtured good relations with the governments on the African continent.

Russia's illicit activities and ties to authoritarian regimes in Africa have been under the public eye for years. Russian mercenaries on the continent, like the Wagner Group, whose operations help to fill Moscow's coffers, have been repeatedly accused of human rights abuses against local populations.