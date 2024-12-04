Ukraine preparing sanctions against Georgian government amid crackdown on pro-EU protests

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky tasked Ukrainian officials to prepare sanctions against the Georgian government amid a crackdown against pro-EU protests in the country, he said in an evening address on Dec. 4.

"We are developing our legal response and working with European and other partners on concrete actions," Zelensky said.

The latest wave of protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party broke out last week after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the suspension of the South Caucasus' EU accession process until at least 2028. Over 220 people have been arrested during the ensuing crackdown, with dozens reported injured as the Georgian police deployed tear gas and water cannons.

Ukraine previously condemned the violent crackdown by Georgian authorities against protesters. According to Zelensky, the Georgian authorities "are pushing the country into clear dependence on Russia."

"It is truly shameful what actions they are taking against their own people," the president said.

"And when Moscow praises these authorities in Georgia, it clearly shows for whom they are now working in Tbilisi and for whom they are dispersing the protests. Definitely not for Georgia."

Washington suspended the U.S.-Georgia Strategic Partnership days after violence against pro-EU protesters, while the number of countries have slapped sanctions against Georgian officials.

Tbilisi's ties with the U.S. and other Western countries have steadily deteriorated since the pro-Russian Georgian Dream adopted a controversial "foreign agents" law in May. Tensions only mounted after Georgian Dream declared victory in the Oct. 26 parliamentary elections, despite widespread accusations of a rigged vote.