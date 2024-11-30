US suspends strategic partnership with Georgia amid mass protests

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is suspending the U.S.-Georgia Strategic Partnership due to the anti-democratic actions of the ruling Georgian Dream party, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller announced on Nov. 30.

The announcement comes amid mass anti-government protests across Georgia, sparked by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's decision to delay Georgia's accession to the European Union.

"Georgian Dream’s various anti-democratic actions have violated the core tenets of our U.S.-Georgia Strategic Partnership," Miller said.

"As a result, the United States has suspended this mechanism."

Miller criticized Georgian Dream's decision to suspend EU accession talks and denounced the government's crackdown on protesters.

"By suspending Georgia’s EU accession process, Georgian Dream has rejected the opportunity for closer ties with Europe and made Georgia more vulnerable to the Kremlin. ... The United States condemns the excessive use of force by police against Georgians seeking to exercise their rights to assembly and expression, including their freedom to peacefully protest."

Tbilisi's ties with the U.S. and other Western countries have steadily deteriorated since the pro-Russian Georgian Dream adopted a controversial "foreign agents" law in May. Tensions only mounted after Georgian Dream declared victory in the Oct. 26 parliamentary elections despite widespread accusations of a rigged vote.

The Georgian government's democratic backsliding and shift toward Moscow has led the U.S. to halt cooperation projects and cutt financial assistance, deepening the chasm between former allies.