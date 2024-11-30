Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Georgia, US State Department, Georgia protests, Georgian Dream, European Union
Edit post

US suspends strategic partnership with Georgia amid mass protests

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 30, 2024 10:25 PM 2 min read
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller speaks to reporters during a press briefing on July 17, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is suspending the U.S.-Georgia Strategic Partnership due to the anti-democratic actions of the ruling Georgian Dream party, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller announced on Nov. 30.

The announcement comes amid mass anti-government protests across Georgia, sparked by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's decision to delay Georgia's accession to the European Union.

"Georgian Dream’s various anti-democratic actions have violated the core tenets of our U.S.-Georgia Strategic Partnership," Miller said.

"As a result, the United States has suspended this mechanism."

Miller criticized Georgian Dream's decision to suspend EU accession talks and denounced the government's crackdown on protesters.

"By suspending Georgia’s EU accession process, Georgian Dream has rejected the opportunity for closer ties with Europe and made Georgia more vulnerable to the Kremlin. ... The United States condemns the excessive use of force by police against Georgians seeking to exercise their rights to assembly and expression, including their freedom to peacefully protest."

Tbilisi's ties with the U.S. and other Western countries have steadily deteriorated since the pro-Russian Georgian Dream adopted a controversial "foreign agents" law in May. Tensions only mounted after Georgian Dream declared victory in the Oct. 26 parliamentary elections despite widespread accusations of a rigged vote.

The Georgian government's democratic backsliding and shift toward Moscow has led the U.S. to halt cooperation projects and cutt financial assistance, deepening the chasm between former allies.

Police disperse protesters in Tbilisi after pro-Russian government refuses to negotiate EU accession
Protesters claim that the refusal to negotiate accession to the EU by 2028 is “a betrayal of the country’s interests.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:32 PM

CERN ends cooperation with Russian institutes.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on Nov. 30 officially cut ties with research institutes in Russia, following a decision to allow the cooperation agreement to expire in light of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.