Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine, Poland open tank repair shop for T-64

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2023 11:11 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish defense holding PGZ and Ukraine’s state-owned defense production conglomerate UkrOboronProm have jointly created a repair shop for the T-64 models, but the cooperation could extend to T-72 and PT-91.

The possibility of longer-term cooperation to maintain Leopard 2 tanks is also being considered, according to the press release.

Poland and Ukraine signed a joint memorandum on April 5 on the reconstruction of war-damaged areas of Ukraine and the production of 125mm tank rounds.

The document was signed during Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's April 5 visit to Warsaw, where he met with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"During the meeting," read a Twitter post of Morawiecki's office, "the possibilities of further support for Ukraine in the fight for Europe's freedom and security, as well as the issues of rebuilding war damage and the involvement of Polish companies in this area, were discussed."

On Zelensky's visit, only his third official overseas trip since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the president was awarded the Order of the White Eagle, Poland's highest national honor.

A new package of Polish military aid was also announced during the visit, including 100 Rosomak armored personnel carriers, self-propelled mortars, and air defense systems, in addition to the 8 Mig-29 fighter jets already on their way to Ukraine.

"This visit to Warsaw, all our negotiations today can really be called victorious," wrote Zelensky on Telegram.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
