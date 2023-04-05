Poland and Ukraine sign joint memorandum on reconstruction and munitions production

This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland and Ukraine have signed a joint memorandum on both the reconstruction of war-damaged areas of Ukraine and the production of 125mm tank rounds, according to Polish television channel TVN24.

The document was signed during Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's April 5 visit to Warsaw, where he met with both President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

"During the meeting," read a Twitter post of Morawiecki's office, "the possibilities of further support for Ukraine in the fight for Europe's freedom and security as well as the issues of rebuilding war damage and the involvement of Polish companies in this area were discussed."

On Zelensky's visit, only his third official overseas trip since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the president was awarded the Order of the White Eagle, Poland's highest national honor.

A new package of Polish military aid was also announced during the visit, including 100 Rosomak armored personnel carriers, self-propelled mortars, and air defense systems, in addition to the 8 Mig-29 fighter jets already on their way to Ukraine.

"This visit to Warsaw, all our negotiations today can really be called victorious," wrote Zelensky on Telegram.