News Feed
Ukraine, Norway agree on visa-free freight transport

by Martin Fornusek August 30, 2023 7:38 PM 2 min read
A fuel truck, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp., drives past stacked shipping containers at a logistics center, operated by Bring Logistics AS, in Oslo, Norway, on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (Photo credit: Odin Jaeger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Norway have signed an agreement on visa-free freight transport, allowing goods carriers to travel between the two countries without permits, the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine announced on Aug. 30.

The new system will come into effect on Sep. 1 and last at least until June 30, 2024. The measure will apply both to bilateral trade and the transit of goods to other countries.

"We continue to create favorable conditions for our carriers. We are expanding the list of states with which we have instituted visa-free transport, currently including 35 countries," Deputy Infrastructure Minister Serhii Derkach said.

Up until now, Ukrainian cargo carriers could travel to Norway only with specific permits. Since September, they will be allowed in without the necessary authorization, provided their vehicles fit the environmental classification Euro-5 or higher.

To use the visa-free system, carriers will have to show a certificate confirming the environmental classification of their vehicles. Those of a lower class will have to obtain permits. Ukrainian shippers will be able to obtain 300 permits during the next year.

Kyiv signed a similar agreement on a visa-free regime for freight transport with the EU in June 2022, which has been extended this March to last until June 30, 2024.

Author: Martin Fornusek
