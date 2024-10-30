Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kursk Oblast, Kursk incursion, Nuclear power plant, Nuclear safety
Edit post

Ukraine never wanted to seize Kursk nuclear Power Plant, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova October 30, 2024 5:21 PM 2 min read
The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. (Wikimedia Commons)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces never intended to seize the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia's Kursk Oblast following Ukraine's incursion into the region in early August, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an interview with Nordic media on Oct. 30.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of attacking or planning to attack the plant since the start of the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast, which Ukraine has flatly denied.

"Russia thinks they are very strong, but if we wanted to seize their nuclear power plant (Kursk Nuclear Power Plant), we would have done it, we could have done it, but we never wanted to do it. Because we understand that it would mean becoming the same as Russia," Zelensky said.

"We are not occupying their critical infrastructure, as they did with the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."

The plant lies roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Ukrainian-held positions in Kursk Oblast, according to the DeepState monitoring site.

The purpose of the Kursk operation was to create a buffer zone to protect the Ukrainian border, the president added.

Ukraine launched its cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, claiming to initially seize some 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) but has recently faced mounting pressure as Russia pulls in reinforcements.

Moscow has transferred around 50,000 soldiers from other sectors of the front to Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Oct. 10.

North Korean troops may join the Russian military in this front-line area soon, as confirmed by NATO and the Pentagon. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said that they had recorded North Korean troops in the area but did not engage them in combat.

Russia prepares to defend Kursk nuclear plant as Ukrainian troops approach, IStories reports
The entrances to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant were blocked as of the afternoon of Aug. 9, the pro-government regional newspaper network Bloknot claimed, citing its undisclosed sources.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:28 PM

Kremlin denies Russia-Ukraine talks on halting energy strikes.

The denial comes a day after the Financial Times reported that Ukraine and Russia are resuming discussions about halting the strikes on each other's energy infrastructure after the talks abruptly ended in August following Ukraine's Kursk incursion.
3:08 PM

Slovak PM interviewed by top Russian propagandist.

Talking to the propagandist sanctioned by Western countries, the prime minister of a NATO and EU member country discussed several topics, including the Nord Stream pipeline explosions and the supposed Western fatigue over the support of Ukraine.
10:26 AM

Russian hackers targeting US officials, Microsoft warns.

Russian hacker group Midnight Blizzard has been sending out highly targeted phishing emails to U.S. individuals working in government, academia, defense, and non-governmental organizations, Microsoft warned on Oct. 29 in a blog post.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.