Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Kursk Oblast, Kursk
Edit post

Russia prepares to defend Kursk nuclear plant as Ukrainian troops approach, IStories reports

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 10, 2024 2:08 AM 3 min read
The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (Commons Wikimedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia is preparing to defend the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant as Ukrainian troops are approaching it, the independent Russian news outlet IStories reported on Aug. 9.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located nearly 80 kilometers (49 miles) from the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces were fighting Ukrainian soldiers on the western outskirts of the town of Sudzha as Kyiv's incursion continues into the fourth day.

The entrances to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant were blocked as of the afternoon of Aug. 9, the pro-government regional newspaper network Bloknot claimed, citing its undisclosed sources.

Everything at the nuclear power plant's units under construction has been de-energized, and construction workers have left the site, according to Bloknot.

Russia says it sent more equipment to Kursk Oblast to repel Ukrainian offensive
The ministry has published a video showing convoys of military equipment allegedly on their way to Kursk Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Earlier, all male security personnel were withdrawn from the plant, leaving only female officers of the Russian National Guard, known as Rosgvardia. Following this move, Rosgvardia said it was "strengthening security at the plant," IStories said.

Male officers of the Rosgvardia later returned to duty, an employee of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant told IStories on Aug. 9 on condition of anonymity.

The management recommended that the plant's employees take vacations at their own expense and evacuate their children, the source told IStories.

According to the Russian media outlet, workers who live in the neighboring town of Kurchatov have been leaving the plant's construction site since Aug. 7.

Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy company, also confirmed that it had reduced the number of construction workers at the power plant.

The management does not provide the personnel with any instructions on the plan of action in case of a strike on the plant, while employees work in bunkers with thick walls, IStories reported, citing one of the plant's workers.

Fighting is taking place "a few dozen kilometers" from Kurchatov in Kursk Oblast, the town's mayor, Igor Korpunkov, has claimed. The town is located some 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Ukraine's Sumy Oblast and hosts the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Kursk Oblast lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, which has been experiencing daily attacks since Russian troops were pushed out of the oblast and back across the border in April 2022.

Kyiv has so far maintained a policy of silence, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 8 that "Russia brought war to our land, and it should feel what it has done." He did not directly mention the incursion into Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine’s unprecedented attack on Kursk Oblast brings war back to Russian soil
Russian sovereign territory is once again under attack after Ukrainian forces launched an ambitious operation across the state border in Kursk Oblast in large numbers on Aug. 6. This time, the attack is led not primarily by small units of pro-Ukraine Russian nationals and other assorted foreign for…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:14 PM

Rheinmetall to deliver 8 more rescue stations to Ukraine.

The FSTs are container-based rescue units for mounted operations that are intended for use on the frontline.The systems are equipped with modern medical equipment, including an X-ray container, operating room and intensive care unit, in line with the standards of a modern hospital, the company said.
5:28 PM

Statistics service: Inflation drops to 0% in July.

After several large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the spring and summer, the rise in electricity prices in June fueled both consumer and industrial price inflation in Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.