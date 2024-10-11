Skip to content
Russia has redeployed 50,000 troops to Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi claims

by Martin Fornusek October 11, 2024 9:24 AM 2 min read
Oleksandr Syrskyi. (Syrskyi/Telegram)
Russia has transferred around 50,000 soldiers from other sectors of the front to Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Oct. 10, more than two months after the start of Kyiv's incursion.

"We know about roughly 50,000 soldiers from other sectors who were transferred to the Kursk direction," Syrskyi said in a documentary aired on national television.

Ukraine launched the offensive into Kursk Oblast in early August, claiming to have seized up to 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) and 100 settlements.

The Ukrainian leadership said that one of the key goals of the operation was to divert Russian forces from Ukrainian battlefields. Syrskyi's figure is an increase from President Volodymyr Zelensky's estimation from Sept. 19, when he said that 40,000 troops had been diverted to the Kursk sector.

According to Syrskyi, the redeployment weakened Russian positions in other areas, namely in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kramatorsk sectors.

"This, of course, made it easier for us to conduct defensive operations," he noted.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Even though Ukrainian forces continue to hold Russian territory in Kursk Oblast, the Russian offensive keeps grinding on in Ukraine's east. The Ukrainian military was recently forced to withdraw from Vuhledar, a town in the south of Donetsk Oblast that has withstood Russian attacks for two years.

Heavy battles are also ongoing in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, and Russian troops are closing in on a key logistics hub in Pokrovsk.

In the meantime, Russia seeks to dislodge Ukrainian troops from its home turf in Kursk Oblast, attacking Ukraine's salient from the west.

While Kyiv's forces managed to halt a Russian counterattack in mid-September, the DeepState monitoring site said on Oct. 10 that Russian forces recently achieved tactical success on Ukraine's left flank. Russia has allegedly concentrated a considerable force in the area and is trying to get a foothold near the village of Novoianovka.

Senior U.S. officials told Bloomberg that Ukrainian forces should be able to hold seized territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast for several months or longer thanks to a steady flow of supplies and Moscow's focus on eastern Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek
1:48 AM

Russia expands visa-free entry for Georgian citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a presidential decree on Oct. 10 expanding visa-free entry for Georgian citizens who are working or studying in Russia, as Moscow continues to cozy relations with Tbilisi amid concerns over the country's democratic backsliding.
3:26 PM

EBRD, IFC to provide $435 million to new Ukrainian telecom company.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) provided $435 million long-term debt for Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell, a recently merged Ukrainian telecom company, to improve telecoms service quality, the EBRD said on Oct. 10.
