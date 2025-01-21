Zelensky says he wants to end war 'quickly but fairly and reliably' in 2025

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 21 reiterated his commitment to ending Russia's war in 2025 "not just quickly but fairly and reliably."

Speaking at at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Zelensky stressed the importance of ensuring Ukrainians can safely return home and rebuild their lives.

"We want to end the war this year - not just quickly but fairly and reliably for all of us, for Ukrainians," he said. "So that they can return home, live in safety, and work."

Zelensky underscored the need for strong European engagement, calling for allies to provide accurate information to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We have very good relations with President Trump," he said, adding that "voices conveying disinformation or pro-Russian positions could present risks."

Zelensky also expressed concerns over possible Russian demands in peace negotiations, including calls for Ukraine to reduce its military and abandon NATO membership.

Newly inaugurated on Jan. 20, U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to bring a swift resolution to the war but acknowledged that consultations with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be necessary.

Trump criticized Putin's handling of the conflict on Jan. 20, claiming he is "destroying Russia by not making a deal."

The Davos forum, themed "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," brings together nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including 60 heads of state and government.

Discussions include European defense strategy, NATO's future, and Ukraine's "Peace through Strength" approach, which advocates leveraging military and political power to secure a just peace.

Key speakers include Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Zelensky's appearance follows his attendance at the January 2024 forum, which coincided with the fourth meeting on Ukraine's peace formula, paving the way for the global peace summit later that year.