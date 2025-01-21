Skip to content
Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Peace Negotiations, Davos
Zelensky says he wants to end war 'quickly but fairly and reliably' in 2025

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 21, 2025 8:52 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, during a news conference with Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Germany, on June 11, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 21 reiterated his commitment to ending Russia's war in 2025 "not just quickly but fairly and reliably."

Speaking at at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Zelensky stressed the importance of ensuring Ukrainians can safely return home and rebuild their lives.

"We want to end the war this year - not just quickly but fairly and reliably for all of us, for Ukrainians," he said. "So that they can return home, live in safety, and work."

Zelensky underscored the need for strong European engagement, calling for allies to provide accurate information to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We have very good relations with President Trump," he said, adding that "voices conveying disinformation or pro-Russian positions could present risks."

Zelensky also expressed concerns over possible Russian demands in peace negotiations, including calls for Ukraine to reduce its military and abandon NATO membership.

Newly inaugurated on Jan. 20, U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to bring a swift resolution to the war but acknowledged that consultations with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be necessary.

Trump criticized Putin's handling of the conflict on Jan. 20, claiming he is "destroying Russia by not making a deal."

Putin is ‘destroying Russia by not making a deal’ to end war, Trump says
U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “destroying Russia” by failing to reach a peace deal on Ukraine, Trump told reporters at the White House on Jan. 20.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

The Davos forum, themed "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," brings together nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including 60 heads of state and government.

Discussions include European defense strategy, NATO's future, and Ukraine's "Peace through Strength" approach, which advocates leveraging military and political power to secure a just peace.

Key speakers include Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Zelensky's appearance follows his attendance at the January 2024 forum, which coincided with the fourth meeting on Ukraine's peace formula, paving the way for the global peace summit later that year.

Europe must become stronger in face of Russian hostility, Zelensky says
“Europe must establish itself as a strong global player,” Zelensky said, adding that, while the United States remains an indispensable ally, Washington doubts Europe’s ability to contribute meaningfully to global security.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
