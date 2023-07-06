Ukraine nationalizes Russian aircraft worth $4 million

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to transfer an aircraft worth Hr 150 million (around $4 million) from the sanctioned Russian company Rostec to the state's property, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed on July 6.

With this decision, the court satisfied the lawsuit of the Justice Ministry, filed based on the information provided by SBU, the Security Service wrote on Telegram.

Before the full-scale invasion, the cargo and passenger plane An-140-100 was handed over to the Ukrainian state enterprise Antonov for technical adjustments, tests, and subsequent return, SBU reported.

According to Ukraine's investigations, the plane belongs to the Russian state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, which also supplies Russian armed forces with military aircraft. The company is investigated on the charges of financing aggression against Ukraine, the SBU added.

For these activities, Rostec has been sanctioned by Ukraine, the U.K., the EU, the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand.