Ukraine adds 600 names to child exploitation registry

by Dmytro Basmat November 30, 2023 2:07 AM 1 min read
Demonstrators bring children's toys to the United Nations office in Brussels to protest Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, June 2, 2023. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the first major update since the registry's establishment, Ukraine is moving forward to populate an automated electronic database with information on hundreds of individuals convicted of child sexual exploitation charges, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office announced on Nov. 29.

The initiative, which aims to protect children and minors from contact with individuals who have been convicted of sexual offenses, has now added the more than 600 names of convicted child predators to the database, including those whose convictions have been lifted or expunged.

Information entered into the database includes the convict's personal information, the crime for which they were convicted, details around criminal sentencing, and violations of administrative supervision rules.

Access to the criminal registry will be available to law enforcement officers, school and kindergarten principals, governors of local state administrations, and local government officials.

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada adopted legislation around the database in 2019, and government officials will continue to update the database with subsequent phases of updates.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
