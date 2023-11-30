Ukraine adds 600 names to child exploitation registry

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the first major update since the registry's establishment, Ukraine is moving forward to populate an automated electronic database with information on hundreds of individuals convicted of child sexual exploitation charges, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office announced on Nov. 29.

The initiative, which aims to protect children and minors from contact with individuals who have been convicted of sexual offenses, has now added the more than 600 names of convicted child predators to the database, including those whose convictions have been lifted or expunged.

Information entered into the database includes the convict's personal information, the crime for which they were convicted, details around criminal sentencing, and violations of administrative supervision rules.

Access to the criminal registry will be available to law enforcement officers, school and kindergarten principals, governors of local state administrations, and local government officials.

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada adopted legislation around the database in 2019, and government officials will continue to update the database with subsequent phases of updates.