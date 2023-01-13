Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine intelligence: Russia tries to build 2-million strong army

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 13, 2023 11:23 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence report, Russia plans to build a 2-million strong army through consecutive waves of mobilization.

Russia plans to launch a new wave of mobilization of 500,000 conscripts for the war against Ukraine on Jan. 15, Ukraine’s military intelligence said on Jan. 7.

Mobilization set-ups, including legislative amendments and the preparation of educational centers, are already underway in Russia, according to Ukraine’s intelligence.

Ukraine’s military intelligence previously reported that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) had banned all potential conscripts – apparently a majority of conscription-age men – from leaving the country in all directions since Jan. 9.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later denied the report, but if true, this ban appears to be more wide-ranging than before.

Most conscription-age men had previously been allowed to leave Russia, but those who had received a summons from a military enlistment office or were about to get one were banned from leaving.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of 300,000 conscripts for the war against Ukraine on Sept. 21.

On Oct. 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Russia had mobilized 300,000 people with an average age of 35.

Putin claimed on Oct. 31 that the mobilization was over but didn’t sign any decree to end it officially.

In early December, Putin denied that Russia was planning further mobilization, saying that he saw no reason for another round of conscription.

But, according to recent reports, the Kremlin has continued mobilization covertly.

