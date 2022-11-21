Support us
Monday, November 21, 2022

General Staff: Russia continues covert mobilization in occupied Crimea

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 7:31 pm
In occupied Simferopol, the Russian-imposed administration continues to conscript people to meet quantitative mobilization indicators determined by the Kremlin, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 21.

The Institute for the Study of War earlier said that the continuation of covert mobilization and preparation for a new wave of mobilization would likely worsen the overall quality of Russian troops being sent to fight in Ukraine. 

"This will likely lead to even lower quality training for both mobilized recruits and conscripts as they compete for insufficient training capacity," the ISW reported.

