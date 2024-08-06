Skip to content
Ukraine boosting gas production thanks to new wells, technologies

by Daria Svitlyk and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 6, 2024 2:27 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A picture shows a compressor station of Ukraine's Naftogaz national oil and gas company near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Aug 5. 2014. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
Companies of Ukraine's state-owned Naftogaz Group produced 8.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of commercial gas in the first seven months of 2024, representing a 7% increase compared to the same period last year, the company's press service said on Aug. 6.

Once heavily dependent on Russian gas, Ukraine successfully shifted to other suppliers in the previous decade and expanded its own production. For the first time in history, the country went through last winter using only its own gas.

"Companies of the Naftogaz Group increased gas production by launching new high-performance wells, introducing new technologies, and working efficiently with the old stock," said Oleksii Chernyshov, the CEO of Naftogaz.

"The target figures have been exceeded by 2%. The work continues not only in the central and western regions but also in the eastern ones, despite all the war-related challenges."

JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya has recently launched a new high-yield well that produces 274 thousand cubic meters of gas per day.

In total, in the first half of 2024, Ukrgasvydobuvannya drilled 50 wells, 41 of which were put into operation.

Naftogaz Group is actively preparing for the winter, with more than 10 billion cubic meters of gas already stored in underground storage facilities.

Naftogaz CEO: Ukraine ‘has to become an energy-independent state’
Despite Russia’s incessant attacks on Ukraine’s energy system throughout its now more than two-year-old invasion, the country’s oil and gas giant Naftogaz just celebrated its first heating system without any gas imports. It is the “greatest moment in Ukraine’s energy history,” Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Daria Svitlyk, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

3:23 PM

Russia's fourth dam bursts in two weeks.

A dam burst in the town of Dalnerechensk in the far east of Russia overnight on Aug. 6, regional authorities told state-owned TASS news agency. This marks the fourth such case in two weeks.
2:56 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures at least 5.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on Kherson's outskirts. Two men, aged 53 and 57, as well as three women, aged 37, 46 and 68, suffered injuries and were hospitalized, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.
1:10 PM

US seeks to confiscate ex-PM Lazarenko's money for Ukraine.

The U.S. Justice Department wants to confiscate $200 million from Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Pavlo Lazarenko in favor of Ukraine, Mary Butler, the department's senior official, said in an interview with the Voice of America published on Aug. 5.
