Ukraine boosting gas production thanks to new wells, technologies

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Companies of Ukraine's state-owned Naftogaz Group produced 8.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of commercial gas in the first seven months of 2024, representing a 7% increase compared to the same period last year, the company's press service said on Aug. 6.

Once heavily dependent on Russian gas, Ukraine successfully shifted to other suppliers in the previous decade and expanded its own production. For the first time in history, the country went through last winter using only its own gas.

"Companies of the Naftogaz Group increased gas production by launching new high-performance wells, introducing new technologies, and working efficiently with the old stock," said Oleksii Chernyshov, the CEO of Naftogaz.

"The target figures have been exceeded by 2%. The work continues not only in the central and western regions but also in the eastern ones, despite all the war-related challenges."

JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya has recently launched a new high-yield well that produces 274 thousand cubic meters of gas per day.

In total, in the first half of 2024, Ukrgasvydobuvannya drilled 50 wells, 41 of which were put into operation.

Naftogaz Group is actively preparing for the winter, with more than 10 billion cubic meters of gas already stored in underground storage facilities.