Ukraine's Naftogaz puts new high-rate gas well into operation

Ukrgasvydobuvannya, Ukraine's largest gas producer and part of the state Naftogaz Group, put into operation a high-rate well that produces 274,000 cubic meters of gas per day, Naftogaz Group reported on July 30.

Once heavily dependent on Russian gas, Ukraine successfully shifted to other suppliers in the previous decade and expanded its own production. For the first time in history, the country went through last winter using only its own gas.

"The commissioning of the new well increased the daily production of natural gas at the deposit by 17%," Naftogaz Group CEO Oleksii Chernyshov said.

The new well, with a depth of 3,200 meters, was launched in June to explore the promising deposits of gas and condensate field. The field's resources were estimated at about 1 billion cubic meters of gas, according to Naftogaz Group.

The planned bottom hole, the lowest point of the wellbore, is located directly under a settlement, the statement read. The name of the settlement was not specified.

"Ukrburgaz (a state drilling company) specialists solved a rather complicated task and drilled a well with a bottom hole of more than 1,300 meters in four months," Ukrgasvydobuvannya's acting CEO Serhii Lahno said.

Another well will also be put into operation in August, Ukrgasvydobuvannya announced.

In the first half of 2024, Ukrgasvydobuvannya drilled 50 wells, 41 of which were put into operation.

Over the past six months, the gas producer pumped 8.8% more gas than in the same period last year, reaching 165,864 meters of drilling meterage.

Naftogaz Group companies increased gas production by 8% over the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Naftogaz earlier reported that its production branch, Ukrgasvydobuvannya, had increased the daily production rate of domestic natural gas by 11% in 2023. This figure has been the biggest since April 2019.